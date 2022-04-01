STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plug and play

For gaming enthusiasts, Uhuru has released a budget-friendly mic for live-streaming

Budget friendly Uhuru UM-1100 starts from I2300 The device with dual mode is available at an affordable rate on Amazon

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the advent of the pandemic, many industries saw accelerated growth, including social media. Gaming also saw meteoric growth. Several gamers started live-streaming their gaming progress through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Likee. As tens of thousands flock in to see intense games, gamers are equipped with the best gadgets to give out quality content. What cannot be missed out for sure is the gaming mic. 

For an immersive experience, players are ready to spend quite a hefty budget. However, not all of them are affordable for many. For those who keep their wallet close, Uhuru has launched a budget-friendly yet smart gaming mic, UM- 1100. 

Uhuru comes with a grey-shaded three-legged stand. The rubber patches on each leg will help your desk from having scratch marks. The grey, all metallic mic is guaranteed to give a 360-degree movement when fixed on the stand. There are two controllers and a 3.5mm headphone audio jack as well. When headphones are connected, Uhuru guarantees a lag-free live experience.

The controller on the top gets activated when turned to left Cardioid mode. The mode will benefit when one person does the recording directly. When turned to the right, Omni Direction mode gets activated flashing blue light. This mode helps when there are multiple users. With this mode, the gamic mic can also transform into one that fits for podcasting as well.

The controller down is said to adjust the output coming through the headphones. Uhuru does not require additional software to connect the gaming mic to PCs and Mac. Instead, the USB C type port can be directly connected to the system of your choice. The gaming mic also has six RGB lights that are likely to bring a cool atmosphere to your studio.

