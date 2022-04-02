24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival got under way at Ernakulathappan Grounds on Friday. Spanish writer Oscar Pujol, who inaugurated the 10-day festival, addressed the gathering in Sanskrit.

Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, who had served as Chief Justice of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta and Hyderabad High Courts, chaired the function. On the inaugural day, ‘Port City of Kochi- A Cultural Mosiac’ by K S Mathew and J Kuriakose was released.

This was followed by a Mohiniyattam performance by Dharani School of Performing Arts, Kochi. Two other events -- Kochi Literature Festival from April 2to 6 and Children’s Literature Festival on April 2 and 3 -- will also be held alongside the main event, said organisers.