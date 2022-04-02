STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival begins

The 24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival got under way at Ernakulathappan Grounds on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan interacting with Spanish author Oscar Pujol during the event. Writer C Radhakrishnan is also seen | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 24th edition of Kochi International Book Festival got under way at Ernakulathappan Grounds on Friday. Spanish writer Oscar Pujol, who inaugurated the 10-day festival, addressed the gathering in Sanskrit. 

Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan, who had served as Chief Justice of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta and Hyderabad High Courts, chaired the function. On the inaugural day,  ‘Port City of Kochi- A Cultural Mosiac’  by K S Mathew and J Kuriakose was released.

This was followed by a Mohiniyattam performance by  Dharani School of Performing Arts, Kochi. Two other events -- Kochi Literature Festival from April 2to 6 and Children’s Literature Festival on April 2 and 3 -- will also be held alongside the main event, said organisers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi International Book Festival
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp