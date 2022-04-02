STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhere to synodal decision, Pope urges Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy in letter

Pope Francis has urged the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly to adhere to the ‘synodal decision concerning the form of celebration of the Holy Qurbana by Easter 2022’.

Pope Francis. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pope Francis has urged the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly to adhere to the ‘synodal decision concerning the form of celebration of the Holy Qurbana by Easter 2022’. In a letter dated March 25, the Pope said though it is possible to ask for the dispensation from the Major Archbishop or the Vicar, dispensation would be given only for a specific  period in accordance with the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.

“It is possible that some parishes will need more time in order to carry out a more ample catechesis, as was done elsewhere, so that everyone will be prepared to accept the changes. This is understandable, so long as it does not call into question the synodal decision,” the Pope said in the letter. 

“As a church, all of us — bishops, priests, deacons and lay faithful -are often tempted to forget the essence of the mystery that we are celebrating... We cannot live divided. We cannot create division. We cannot allow ourselves to be a source of scandal,” said the Pope. He also pointed out that the Archdiocese had chosen a path to continue following the particular liturgical form marking an isolation from the rest of the Church.

