Bishop’s council slams new liquor policy

The Temperance Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Friday came out with a statement that the government should step back from the new liquor policy.

By Express News Service

All archdioceses of the Catholic church in Kerala are against the new liquor policy and state-wide protests would take place if the government doesn’t bring a total change to the new policy, said chairman of the commission bishop Yoohanon Mar Theodosius. 

The statement also said that the plan to brew alcohol from fruits was a mischievous act of slowly introducing liquor. There is no argument that such mild alcoholic beverages would affect women the most, the statement said. The government has lost sight of the dangers that liquor cause to families, the statement said. It added that there was also a need for a judicial inquiry into where seized intoxicants eventually end up.

