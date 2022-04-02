STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAHOCON 2022 begins in Kochi

It aims to find means to help health-care institutions to adopt and adhere to international standards. “Medical errors occurring here in India are a concern.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sixth International two-day Conference of the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations -- CAHOCON 2022 will begin today at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, Kochi. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate  the conference.

It aims to find means to help health-care institutions to adopt and adhere to international standards. “Medical errors occurring here in India are a concern. Errors can occur due to many factors, infrastructural, post-surgery complications, and medication errors. A new culture should be brought in the medical sector where relavance of patient safety and their experience at the hospitals should be an important part of patient care,” said Dr M I Sahadulla , chairman and MD KIMS Health. 

CAHO is an association of healthcare institutions, diagnostics centres, and individuals with a common aim to promote quality, patient safety, and accreditation in healthcare. CAHO is the engine to drive continuous quality improvement and helps healthcare organisations in developing a culture of safety. 

“Healthcare delivery today has become very complex, resulting in increased medical errors. They ultimately mean that patients are being harmed while being treated. The fact that medical errors have become the 3rd leading cause of death in a developed country like the USA throws light on the possible scenarios around the world, especially in developing countries like India,” said Dr Vijay Agarwal, president CAHO. The theme of Cahocon 2022 is “Building Culture of Safety in Healthcare’. 

