HC allows termination of 26-week foetus of minor girl

As per the report of the medical board, the foetus is 26 weeks of gestational age and was free from congenital anomalies as per the ultrasound scan.

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday permitted the Thrissur Medical College Superintendent to do the needful in accordance with the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act on a plea by the parents of a minor girl seeking termination of her pregnancy.

 The court also ordered that if any request was given by the investigation officer who was investigating the criminal case in this matter, the authorities would take the tissue for a DNA test. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while disposing of a writ petition seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy, observed that the court was not in a position to order the termination of pregnancy in view of the report of the medical board.

As per the report of the medical board, the foetus is 26 weeks of gestational age and was free from congenital anomalies as per the ultrasound scan. The chance of survival of the baby at this level of maturity was high. 

The court directed the superintendent to take a call in the matter in one week. The court also ordered that if the newborn was alive, then the superintendent and the hospital concerned would have to assume full responsibility to ensure that the child was offered the best medical treatment available. 

If the parents of the child were not willing to or not in a position to assume responsibility for the child, then the state and its agency would have to take full responsibility for the child and offer proper medical support, the court ordered.

