Regional film festival begins in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Regional International Film Festival of Kerala (RIFFK) started on Friday. Actor Mohanlal inaugurated the event at a function held at Sarita Theatre in the city. The festival, organised by the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA), is being held at three venues — Sarita, Savitha and Kavitha cinemas.

On the opening day of RIIFK, Rehana Maryam Noor, a collaborative venture by filmmakers from Bangladesh, Singapore and Qatar, was screened. Costa Rican film Clara Sola, which won the Golden Crow Pheasant (Suvarna Chakoram) at IFFK this year; Koozhangal, which won three awards including the viewers’ choice award; Camila Comes Out Tonight, which bagged the Silver Crow Pheasant (Rajata Chakoram) and Kummatti will be on the list of 70 films screened at RIFFK, Kochi.

A photo exhibition of film-related frames shot by photographer Sivan and pages from Anoop Radhakrishnan’s thesis on title design in Malayalam cinema will also be exhibited as part of the festival. Open forums, seminars and symposiums will also be held.

Rehana Maryam Noor, Brother’s Keeper, Yoni and Sughra and Her Sons; Savitha: Adieu Godard, The Brittle Thread and Into The Mist; Kavitha: Neem Annapoorna, Copilot and 19 were screened on Friday.

Today, Indian films like Avasavyuham, Kummatty, I Am Not The River Jhelum, Niraye Thathakalulla Maram, Two Friends, Marupakkam and Bag The Tiger will be screened.

Six international films including Oscar award-winning movie A Hero will be screened on Saturday. The other films in the international category are Two Friends, Spencer, Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, Ahed’s Knee and Vengence Is Mine All Others Pay Cash.

