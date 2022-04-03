STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant worker hacks wife to death

The incident came to light when their son came to the house after neighbours alerted him of hearing his mother’s screams. 

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant woman was hacked to death, allegedly by her husband, in a rented house at Kandathara near Perumbavoor on Friday night. Khalidha Gathoon, 44, a native of Assam, is the deceased. Her husband, Fakrudheen, who works in a plywood factory, is absconding. 

According to the police Khalidha was allegedly slain by Fakrudheen at 11pm after an argument about using a phone. “Fakrudheen had some issues with his wife using a mobile phone. They had an argument over the issue recently too. But last night, things escalated and he allegedly killed her with a machete,” said an officer of the Perumbavoor police station where the case has been registered.

The incident came to light when their son came to the house after neighbours alerted him of hearing his mother’s screams. “Their son was not staying with them. When argument between the couple escalated, the neighbours informed the son. When he entered the house he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood,” said the officer.The police have launched a manhunt for Fakrudheen.“As per the preliminary investigation, Fakrudheen  killed his wife. We are awaiting the autopsy report,” the officer said. 

Comments

