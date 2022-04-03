STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trainee nun, 21, ends life in convent

The police recovered an ‘apology note’ from the room, in which Annu said no one was responsible for her death. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 21-year-old trainee nun was found dead in her room at Sacred Heart Convent, Kothamangalam, on Friday. Preliminary investigation by the Kothamangalam police suggests Annu Alex of Velliyamattom in Thodupuzha, a fifth-year novitiate training to be a nun at the convent of the Roman Catholic Church, committed suicide by hanging herself from the fan using a saree. The police recovered an ‘apology note’ from the room, in which Annu said no one was responsible for her death. 

The police said the incident, which took place around 10.30pm, came to light when inmates of the convent went to Annu’s room after she did not turn up for the prayer that is usually conducted after dinner. “They found her hanging,” said Kothamangalam SHO Basil Thomas.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.“Preliminary probe suggests it is a suicide. The autopsy did not reveal any internal or external injuries. However, we have launched a probe into the circumstances that prompted Annu to take the extreme step,” he said. 

