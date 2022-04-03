STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Training held for special children

The city has very few differently-abled-friendly spots. For many of the kids who participated in the training programme, it was a new experience.

Published: 03rd April 2022 07:18 AM

Child-care leave for mums of special kids | ENS

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration, along with Kochi Taluk Welfare Committee and Inter-Dive Adventure Sports Centre, organised a training programme for differently-abled children on World Autism Awareness Day at Moolamkuzhi beach. 

Over 147 differently-abled and autistic children from Raksha Special School participated in the training programme held on Saturday from 7 am till 10 am. “Because of the pandemic, children were confined at home, and such an event brought freshness to those minds,” said Raksha School officials.

The city has very few differently-abled-friendly spots. For many of the kids who participated in the training programme, it was a new experience. “I live near a beach, but have never felt the waves and enjoyed the beach as much as I did here,” said Mary Jiya, a differently-abled student. “More such events should be organised for children like us,” she said.

Comments

