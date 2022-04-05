Gopi Asan returns to stage on Tuesday after two years, as Krishna in Kuchelavritham

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For him, life is a theatre and there is no existence away from the rhythm of chenda, elaborate makeup, vibrant costumes and magnificent headgear. Kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi, who has been staying away from performing due to Covid restrictions and chronic knee pain, will return to the stage on Tuesday, April 5.

He will play the role of Sree Krishna in the play ‘Kuchelavritham’ at Njangattiri Bhagavathi Temple in Palakkad district on Tuesday. The news of the return of the doyen of the art to the theatre has brought cheers to hundreds of kathakali lovers across the state.

Gopi Asan has been staying at home during the entire lockdown period. It was at Evoor Sree Krishna Temple that he performed last in September 2020. “For an artist, theatre is his world and the art is God. I have not been able to perform for the past two years due to Covid restrictions. Besides, I am suffering from chronic knee pain. Doctors recommended a knee replacement surgery, but I haven’t decided on it. I am happy to return to the stage,” Gopi Asan told TNIE.

The Njangattiri Bhagavathi Temple has organised a nightlong kathakali session on April 5, on the occasion of Karthika star of the month of Meenam, the birthday of the presiding deity. Kalamandalam Gopi has been performing at the temple on this day for the past 25 years. There was no cultural event on the festival day during the past two years.

“Gopi Asan will be performing as Sree Krishna. Kalamandalam Harinarayanan will play the role of Kuchela. The kathakali session will continue till dawn break and Kalamandalam major troupe will perform ‘Keechaka Vadham’ and ‘Duryodhana Vadham’. Gopi Asan will honour percussion artists Chelakkara Suryan and Mannarkkad Haridasan presenting them with the Njangattiri Puraskaram,” said Unnikrishnan, an official at the temple.

“We had proposed the role of Kuchela for Gopi Asan. The offer was made to avoid elaborate costumes considering his knee problem. But many art lovers called him and requested to play the role of Krishna, which he readily accepted,” said Unnikrishnan.

The 84-year-old artist had written to the state government in January this year, seeking to provide him with the revised pension as a former teacher of Kalamandalam varsity. Gopi Asan said he had not been able to meet his treatment expenses with the pension amount. The artists in the state had been struggling for the past two years as cultural programmes were suspended due to spread of Covid.

Don't miss it

The kathakali session on Tuesday will continue till the break of dawn. Kalamandalam major troupe will perform ‘Keechaka Vadham’ and ‘Duryodhana Vadham’.