Hunt on to nab migrant worker who fled after killing wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police investigation to trace the migrant worker who is absconding after hacking his wife to death has been extended to southern districts of the state. Khalidha Gathoon, 44, a native of Assam, was allegedly hacked by her husband, Fakrudheen, who works in a plywood factory. The preliminary reason behind the murder is that the husband suspected his wife of adultery.

The move came after the police got information that the accused moved to a village in Kollam. “He left the house with his wife’s mobile phone. When we traced the last location of his wife’s mobile phone, it was found to be a village in Kollam. We hope we will be able to take him into custody soon,” said a police officer who is with the special investigation team constituted by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

The police are planning to check the CCTV visuals from the area where the mobile number was switched on for the last time. As per the information we got, the accused is in Kollam. We are planning to recover CCTV footage from the area. This will help trace the accused without delay. We are also checking the possibility of the accused leaving the state,” the officer added.

Around 11pm on Saturday, Fakrudheen hacked his wife after an argument over using a phone. The incident came to light when their son came to the house after neighbours alerted him about hearing his mother’s screams. “It was a heinous murder, and he might have done it purposefully. The victim’s face suffered stab injuries. This means he didn’t want others to see her face after death. This kind of murder can be plotted only by some psycho killer,” the officer added.