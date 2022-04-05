STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Hunt on to nab migrant worker who fled after killing wife

The move came after the police got information that the accused moved to a village in Kollam. “He left the house with his wife’s mobile phone.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police investigation to trace the migrant worker who is absconding after hacking his wife to death has been extended to southern districts of the state. Khalidha Gathoon, 44, a native of Assam, was allegedly hacked by her husband, Fakrudheen, who works in a plywood factory. The preliminary reason behind the murder is that the husband suspected his wife of adultery. 

The move came after the police got information that the accused moved to a village in Kollam. “He left the house with his wife’s mobile phone. When we traced the last location of his wife’s mobile phone, it was found to be a village in Kollam. We hope we will be able to take him into custody soon,” said a police officer who is with the special investigation team constituted by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik.

The police are planning to check the CCTV visuals from the area where the mobile number was switched on for the last time. As per the information we got, the accused is in Kollam. We are planning to recover CCTV footage from the area. This will help trace the accused without delay. We are also checking the possibility of the accused leaving the state,” the officer added. 

Around 11pm on Saturday, Fakrudheen hacked his wife after an argument over using a phone. The incident came to light when their son came to the house after neighbours alerted him about hearing his mother’s screams. “It was a heinous murder, and he might have done it purposefully. The victim’s face suffered stab injuries. This means he didn’t want others to see her face after death. This kind of murder can be plotted only by some psycho killer,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
migrant worker murder Kochi
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp