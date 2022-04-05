Now screening - RIFFK

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 05th April 2022

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Art and cinema are lifelines for Kochi.This year, the International Film Festival of Kerala, which concluded in Thiruvananthapuram last month, is conducting a regional festival in Kochi from April 1 to 5. 

This came as a delight to movie buffs in and around the city, who missed their chance to be a part of the fest earlier. The venue, ‘Saritha’ ‘Savitha’ and ‘Kavitha’, saw the participation of delegates from all walks of life — old and young. 

TNIE lensman Albin Mathew captures the spirit of RIFFK in Kochi

RIFFK
