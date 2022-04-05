Two held for attacking former employer, wife

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A supermarket owner and his wife were targeted by two of their former employees angered by the management’s decision to fire one of them. Vipin, a resident of Abad Plaza flat at Marine Drive, and his wife sustained severe injuries in the violence unleashed by the duo on Sunday.

The accused were arrested by Central police on Monday. Sajeer, 36, of Kaloor and Saneesh, 30, of Elamakkara are the accused, said police. Vipin runs seven supermarkets in the city. Sajeer had worked in one of the shops for a week in November last year. He was terminated from the job due to gross misconduct. He harboured a grudge towards Vipin due to this.

However, Saneesh worked in the supermarket for only a month and was relieved from the job of his own wish three months ago. Sajeer and Saneesh had planned the attack and barged into the house. The duo attacked Vipin with a cast iron bangle. Vipin sustained injuries on the face, head, and shoulder. On seeing Vipin coming under attack, his wife rushed towards him. The accused attacked her also and she suffered blows to the face and shoulder.