STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Man who robbed accident victim’s gold chain nabbed

A person who robbed the gold chain of an accident victim found unattended on the roadside was arrested on Tuesday.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A person who robbed the gold chain of an accident victim found unattended on the roadside was arrested on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle that hit the 65-year-old woman was also nabbed, said the police.

The Aluva police arrested Anil Kumar, 46, of Ambattukavu who robbed the gold chain, and Abhiram, 22, of Poykattussery, who drove the vehicle that knocked down Thulasi, 65, a native of Pathanamthitta, around noon on March 30. The speeding vehicle did not stop after the accident. 

As a crowd gathered at the accident spot, Anil Kumar himself came forward to take the injured woman to  hospital. He intercepted a car that passed by at that time and took her to hospital. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way. 

The missing of gold chain, which cost about Rs 50,000, came to light when the relatives noticed the body. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the police and a special squad was formed to probe the incident. The police team found that the woman had a gold chain and it was missing. Subsequently, the police zeroed in on the person who took the man to hospital from the accident spot. Later, Anil Kumar was arrested. 

“He stole the gold chain during the journey to the hospital in the car. He pawned the gold chain for 
Rs 35,000 at a jewellery shop in Aluva. It was recovered from the shop. Upon interrogation, he confessed to stealing the chain for money,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp