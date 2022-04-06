Man who robbed accident victim’s gold chain nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A person who robbed the gold chain of an accident victim found unattended on the roadside was arrested on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle that hit the 65-year-old woman was also nabbed, said the police.

The Aluva police arrested Anil Kumar, 46, of Ambattukavu who robbed the gold chain, and Abhiram, 22, of Poykattussery, who drove the vehicle that knocked down Thulasi, 65, a native of Pathanamthitta, around noon on March 30. The speeding vehicle did not stop after the accident.

As a crowd gathered at the accident spot, Anil Kumar himself came forward to take the injured woman to hospital. He intercepted a car that passed by at that time and took her to hospital. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the way.

The missing of gold chain, which cost about Rs 50,000, came to light when the relatives noticed the body. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint with the police and a special squad was formed to probe the incident. The police team found that the woman had a gold chain and it was missing. Subsequently, the police zeroed in on the person who took the man to hospital from the accident spot. Later, Anil Kumar was arrested.

“He stole the gold chain during the journey to the hospital in the car. He pawned the gold chain for

Rs 35,000 at a jewellery shop in Aluva. It was recovered from the shop. Upon interrogation, he confessed to stealing the chain for money,” said an officer.