Mosquito menace: Experts to devise strategy

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A team led by Dr Ashwini Kumar, director of the Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC), will visit the city next week to conduct a detailed study and finalise the scientific strategies that need to be adopted to curb the mosquito menace. A detailed report will be prepared and submitted to the Kochi Corporation on the methods and strategies to be used to control the breeding of larvae.

“The complete picture of the situation is yet to be known. A detailed study will be conducted based on which an action plan will be prepared for the city and submitted to the mayor,” said Dr Kumar. Health standing committee chairman of the corporation T K Ashraf said controlling mosquito breeding in the city is the responsibility of the people as well.

“Instead of blaming the corporation for the situation, people should take responsibility and cover the vent pipes of septic tanks and avoid planting money plants in water indoors,” said Ashraf. “The preliminary report submitted by the experts from the Centre, after their visit last month, has suggested measures to control the population of mosquitoes.”

The report also said the stagnant water in drains and waste in canals provide a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed. “Around 26% of the mosquitoes breed in open spaces, the rest in septic tanks of commercial and residential buildings, indoor plants and stagnant water on the terrace after rain,” he added.

The corporation has earmarked `12 crore for the project in its budget for 2022-23. The plan is to set up two vector control labs and follow the action plan prepared by the experts. The civic body spent `50 lakh for buying chemicals to eradicate mosquitoes last year.

“Following the rain, spraying and fogging have been halted. We will continue this method till the Centre issues a scientific method to deal with the situation,” said Ashraf. “It will take time to completely get rid of the mosquitoes. However, we will strictly follow the measures and guidance provided by the experts following their visit,” he added.

Stagnant water villain

A detailed report will be prepared and submitted to the Corporation on methods and strategies to be used to control breeding of larvae

Report says stagnant water in drains and waste in canals provide a favourable environment for mosquitoes to breed.