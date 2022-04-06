Thrikkakara bypoll: Parties initiate unofficial talks on candidature

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid rumours that Thrikkakara bypoll is likely to be held next month, both leading fronts — LDF and UDF — are yet to launch official discussions on potential candidates. However, sources within both the fronts said that informal talks have commenced within Congress and CPM.

The seat is considered a prestigious one for the Congress party not only for the reason that it was the sitting seat of senior leader late P T Thomas but also that the bypoll is coming at a time when Pinarayi-led government is on the back foot because of the anti-K-Rail protests.

Though the Congress leadership wants to field Uma Thomas, wife of the late P T Thomas, in the bypolls, she is yet to take a final call on the candidature. If Uma hesitates to enter the fray, the leadership will consider some young Turks for the candidature. The list includes Deepthy Mary Varghese, former Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

With the CPM considering fielding its own candidate instead of an independent, the Congress leadership is trying to adopt a ‘wait and see’ strategy. There are rumours that young leader M Swaraj is likely to become the CPM candidate in Thrikkakara. “If such a situation emerges, the Congress will even think of fielding former Thrithala MLA and KPCC vice-president V T Balram,” said a source.

If both Swaraj and Balram come face to face, the bypoll will become one of the most prestigious contests for the fronts. Another interesting factor is that both Swaraj and Balram suffered unexpected defeats in the 2021 assembly polls. While Balram lost the poll battle to M B Rajesh, Swaraj was defeated by K Babu in Tripunithura constituency.