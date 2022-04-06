STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Waste dumping continues around Karanakodam canal

As a preventive measure, plastic sheets were fixed near the canal.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

A boy rides his bicycle near the waste thrown along the stretch of Thammanam-Pullepady road near Karanakodam canal | Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated requests to install CCTV cameras that will help identify miscreants who dump waste into the Karanakodam canal and surroundings, authorities have not intervened, say, residents and street vendors. Sakeer Thammanam, ward councillor, also confirmed that the stretch between Stadium Link Road and Kathrikadavu junction on the Thammanam-Pullepady Road has been facing illicit waste dumping issues for a while. There were many instances where residents stopped lorries carrying septic waste from discharging it into the canal. Residents fear that the failure to clean the waste in the area will lead to the spread of many diseases also.

As a preventive measure, plastic sheets were fixed near the canal. Though this stretch has very few shops, petty shops are active during the night. It also has floating vegetable and fruit sellers and fish vendors. 

“There are educated people in the area who are not ashamed to bring sacks full of waste and dump them in the canal. Once we caught an advocate who came to dump waste in his vehicle. If this is how even the educated people are behaving, then what hope do we have of keeping our surroundings clean?” asks Martin, who runs a workshop nearby.

“I have requested to install CCTV cameras in four major points. Apart from the Karanakodam canal area, Aysha Road, Labour Colony Road and Kuthpady Road are also facing the same issue. However, the corporation has not approved our demands for  installing cameras yet, citing lack of funds,” said Sakeer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karanakodam canal
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp