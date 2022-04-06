Waste dumping continues around Karanakodam canal

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite repeated requests to install CCTV cameras that will help identify miscreants who dump waste into the Karanakodam canal and surroundings, authorities have not intervened, say, residents and street vendors. Sakeer Thammanam, ward councillor, also confirmed that the stretch between Stadium Link Road and Kathrikadavu junction on the Thammanam-Pullepady Road has been facing illicit waste dumping issues for a while. There were many instances where residents stopped lorries carrying septic waste from discharging it into the canal. Residents fear that the failure to clean the waste in the area will lead to the spread of many diseases also.

As a preventive measure, plastic sheets were fixed near the canal. Though this stretch has very few shops, petty shops are active during the night. It also has floating vegetable and fruit sellers and fish vendors.

“There are educated people in the area who are not ashamed to bring sacks full of waste and dump them in the canal. Once we caught an advocate who came to dump waste in his vehicle. If this is how even the educated people are behaving, then what hope do we have of keeping our surroundings clean?” asks Martin, who runs a workshop nearby.

“I have requested to install CCTV cameras in four major points. Apart from the Karanakodam canal area, Aysha Road, Labour Colony Road and Kuthpady Road are also facing the same issue. However, the corporation has not approved our demands for installing cameras yet, citing lack of funds,” said Sakeer.