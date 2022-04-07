STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Adoption drive to help pups, kittens

The drive was planned after many incidents of cruelty towards abandoned and stray animals were reported.

Published: 07th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to protect abandoned pups and kittens, the Oneness Animal Welfare Trust and the city corporation will organise a pet adoption drive on April 10 at Rajendra Maidan. The drive was planned after many incidents of cruelty towards abandoned and stray animals were reported. It also aims to find homes for them. The need for a pet adoption drive became significant after the floods in 2018, where a lot of pets lost homes, said the organisers.

Oneness is coordinating the transfers online since they do not have shelter homes. Those who are willing to donate and receive the pets should reach the venue, said Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness. They now operate through a rescue vehicle.

“The drive follows a High Court order which directed the corporation to conduct a pet adoption drive. We had conducted nearly seven such drives before after receiving calls from many corners of the city claiming that puppies and kittens were found abandoned Anti-social elements are likely to harm such defenceless animals. So we are trying to keep them safe. During the floods, many adult pets — of both Indian and foreign breeds — were abandoned. But people do not prefer adult pets and we promote adoption of pets aged at least one and a half months,” said Ashwini.

Nearly 40 puppies and kittens are ready for adoption ahead of the drive. The organisers feel the count will go up in the coming days. Those who are planning to adopt pets should bring an identity card with address proof and a pet carrier. In case they don’t have pet carriers, the organisers will arrange them. 

For more details, contact 9605396000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp