Adoption drive to help pups, kittens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to protect abandoned pups and kittens, the Oneness Animal Welfare Trust and the city corporation will organise a pet adoption drive on April 10 at Rajendra Maidan. The drive was planned after many incidents of cruelty towards abandoned and stray animals were reported. It also aims to find homes for them. The need for a pet adoption drive became significant after the floods in 2018, where a lot of pets lost homes, said the organisers.

Oneness is coordinating the transfers online since they do not have shelter homes. Those who are willing to donate and receive the pets should reach the venue, said Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness. They now operate through a rescue vehicle.

“The drive follows a High Court order which directed the corporation to conduct a pet adoption drive. We had conducted nearly seven such drives before after receiving calls from many corners of the city claiming that puppies and kittens were found abandoned Anti-social elements are likely to harm such defenceless animals. So we are trying to keep them safe. During the floods, many adult pets — of both Indian and foreign breeds — were abandoned. But people do not prefer adult pets and we promote adoption of pets aged at least one and a half months,” said Ashwini.

Nearly 40 puppies and kittens are ready for adoption ahead of the drive. The organisers feel the count will go up in the coming days. Those who are planning to adopt pets should bring an identity card with address proof and a pet carrier. In case they don’t have pet carriers, the organisers will arrange them.

For more details, contact 9605396000