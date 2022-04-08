Cradled in comfort 

Aathira Haridas By

KOCHI: Cradles become a thing of wonder at Hamna K K’s hands. Spangled with stars, strawberries, cherries and cartoon characters and festooned with an eclectic set of stuffed hangings, the offerings at her brand, the Cradle Store are plush and comfy, all fashioned out to transport the babies into a wonderland.

It all started seven years ago, when Hamna wanted to gift something handmade to her cousin’s baby. “I am someone who doesn’t like store-bought gifts. So, I made a cradle for the baby, which I decked up with embroidery. Seeing that, a few of my cousins and friends started asking me if I could make cradles for them,” chuckles Hamna.

Now Hamna’s enterprise sells a range of baby products and has customers across the country. Her most sought-after product is her cradles which are made of mul cloth. She is ready to customise them according to client requirements. “Bringing a baby home is an emotional moment. All parents want the best for their babies. So they go to all lengths to customise the cradles, starting from the colour of the cloth,” says Hamna, a native of Malappuram.

She takes great care to ensure only the best items go into her lineup. “The material used is very important and I don’t compromise on the quality of the fabric. Babies are highly sensitive. Further, the cradle should be able to give them a good sleep. My cradles are curved at both the ends to add to the comfort,” says Hamna.

The cradles come with a net and detachable beds. The baby bumper set she designed has a variety of shapes and sizes and can be used in cribs. She also makes accessories such as cradle hangers and ropes. Most of her customers are from Malappuram and Kozhikode. For this 31-year-old young entrepreneur, the dream is to diversify her brand into one that offers a wide range of baby products.

Priced between D600 to D1000