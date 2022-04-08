Fine art of expressions

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Tiny terracotta structures of hundreds of birds in flight are hung from strings. Light blue backlight shines on them from the back, reflecting the harmony and happiness between man and nature.

Dibeesh V P, is currently a BFA student at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanksrit, Kalady, near Ernakulam says ‘Neelappalam’, the favourite hangout spot for him and his friends inspired the lineup they put out at the college art show, Pathinettu. Around 35 final year-BFA students from the college came forward with installations, sculptures and paintings that adorned their newly-launched Fine Arts block building.

The young artists have used mixed mediums for their artistic expressions — metal, cement, wood and terracotta. Some of the installations are accompanied by sound and light too. Dibeesh, who specialises in sculpture, loves to look at both creation and destruction in nature with equal curiosity. “Roots is another one of my works that are connected to mother nature. I found a dry and decayed uprooted tree trunk with roots one day. So I polished it to make an art piece,” he says.

Meanwhile, his classmate Mary was experimenting with cement and wood to explore the philosophy of life. Her headless human statue adorned with motifs of honey bees incorporates the various personalities a person comes across in his or her lifetime. Rishi S Chand, who created an open-space installation of children is trying to recreate frames from childhood. “I heard that the Kochi Muziris Biennale is not quite decipherable to common visitors. I wanted my installation to be easy to understand. So, my work, ‘Drowning Paper boats, resurrecting memory lane’, has three children made from the concrete mixture, iron bars and cement. They are making paper boats during the rainy season. For most of us, these are memorable moments from childhood. I hope a lot of people can relate,” adds Rishi.

Another eye-grabber at the week-long show is a line-up with hundreds of paintings on big and small canvases. From murals to surreal portraits, they have brought a spectrum and colours of ideas together. While Akhil has given life to an outsize canvas with a girl and boy sailing surreally, Krishna Jawahar has explored many dimensions of digital art through the show. “Teachers have only taught us the technique behind mural paintings. I have juxtaposed three canvases with Hindu, Christian and Muslim ideologies, hoping to break the stereotype that murals are limited to Hindu mythology,” says Krishna.

Art through action

Sreeragi Rakesh, a final year painting student, took a different approach to art. The woman, who is also the mother of a toddler, showcased a 45 seconds-long art performance. She tied herself in ropes to portray the struggle of human life. “A lot of it came from the personal struggles I faced during Covid. The ropes depicted challenges and hurdles we overcome,” she says.