For the history buffs! 

Are you a heritage buff who loves artefacts? Do you love spending long hours in museums getting acquainted with the stories from the past? If yes, then Museology is the course for you

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Museology is a multidisciplinary subject that encompasses bits of history, archaeology, research and archiving. Its other aspects are infrastructure maintenance, offering technical inputs needed to design a museum and audience engagement. It also involves the management and administration of museums.
Museums are storehouses of culture and heritage. The word museum has classical origins. In its Greek form, mouseion, it means “seat of the Muses”. Conventionally, it was a designated philosophical institution or a place of contemplation. 

Job roles 

What are the jobs you can land with a degree in Museology?

Museum Curators: They assemble the display of historical artefacts in museums, design specialised galleries, label and align all the items, purchase new collections, and record the origin, age and conservation details of each item. They also host special events or exhibitions in the museum.

Museum educationist: These professionals interact with museum visitors and enlighten them about the historic artefacts in a museum or a specific gallery. They host and guide groups of academics, students, scholars and dignitaries.

Exhibition coordinator: There can be multiple exhibitions in a museum at the same time. Exhibition coordinators curate and coordinate such events. They also handle public relations of those exhibitions.

Archivists: They evaluate, organise, collect, conserve and keep access to records and archives in museums and galleries. They also need some knowledge of technology for working in the digital domain.

Conservation specialists: They have specialised knowledge to spot decay in historical artefacts. These professionals are trained to treat the deterioration of paintings, monuments and artefacts and restore them to their original forms.

Job prospects

India has around 700 museums and the numbers are expected to go up in the future. Those who complete their post-graduation course in Museology can land jobs in museums outside the country too.

Where to study?

Undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in Museology are available in the colleges affiliated with MG University, Kerala University and Calicut University. The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit at Kalady is now offering  MA Museology Programme at its main centre in Kalady. The number of seats for the programme will be 25. Admissions will be orchestrated through online entrance examinations held by the varsities. The notifications about the entrance examinations are published on respective university websites.

Eligibility:

For BA Museology & Archaeology, the candidates need to have passed 10+2

For the MA programme, a degree (regular/distant mode) recognised by the University under the 10+2+3 pattern is mandatory. Students with a UG degree are eligible to apply for  the programme

