Gangster involved in theft of car arrested

The police on Thursday arrested a Kottarakkara resident who was part of a gang that abducted a person and fled with his car containing 15 sacks of chewing tobacco.

KOCHI: The police on Thursday arrested a Kottarakkara resident who was part of a gang that abducted a person and fled with his car containing 15 sacks of chewing tobacco. The incident happened at Companypadi on March 31. The arrested person, Arun Ajith, 26, has been running a resort at Varkala, said a police officer.

Around 2am on March 31, a seven-member team -- at gunpoint -- stopped the car that Ponnani resident Sajeer was driving. The gangsters barged into the car and attacked Sajeer. Later, Sajeer was asked to leave the car at Kalamassery. The gang snatched his mobile phone and fled with the car. 

In the statement given to the police, Sajeer admitted that the car had 15 sacks of chewing tobacco. He had smuggled the tobacco from Bengaluru. Though the police traced the car from Arun’s resort at Varkala, they are suspicious of the motive of the gang. 

“We don’t believe that Sajeer was threatened at gunpoint to loot tobacco packets. Arun was part of the gang but did not know the intention behind the abduction. We have identified other members of the gang and they will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

Arun has been remanded in judicial custody. “We will seek his custody to get more details about the gang,” the official added.

