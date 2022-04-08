STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Innovation Week to begin on May 22

‘Kerala Innovation Week,’ (KIW) India’s largest design, technology and maker fest, will begin in Kochi on May 22.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kerala Innovation Week,’ (KIW) India’s largest design, technology and maker fest, will begin in Kochi on May 22. The seven-day event organised by Kerala Startup Mission will feature a string of events and programmes aimed at developing a collaborative startup ecosystem and giving impetus to entrepreneurship in the state.

Over 5,000 people, including innovators from across the country, besides 40-plus speakers, 30 partners and 25 innovative idea communities will attend the event, which will have more than 20 programmes. KIW will also feature events like a design and maker fest, technology workshop, hackathon, women in tech, exhibition, investor café, music programme and food festival.

Federal Bank executive director Shalini Warrier unveiled the KIW logo at Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery, which will also be the KIW venue. The programme is being conducted in association with Global Shapers Community, Kochi, an initiative of World Economic Forum. 

For booking tickets and more details, visit: https://iwkerala.org/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Innovation Week
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp