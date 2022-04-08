Kerala Innovation Week to begin on May 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Kerala Innovation Week,’ (KIW) India’s largest design, technology and maker fest, will begin in Kochi on May 22. The seven-day event organised by Kerala Startup Mission will feature a string of events and programmes aimed at developing a collaborative startup ecosystem and giving impetus to entrepreneurship in the state.

Over 5,000 people, including innovators from across the country, besides 40-plus speakers, 30 partners and 25 innovative idea communities will attend the event, which will have more than 20 programmes. KIW will also feature events like a design and maker fest, technology workshop, hackathon, women in tech, exhibition, investor café, music programme and food festival.

Federal Bank executive director Shalini Warrier unveiled the KIW logo at Technology Innovation Zone in Kalamassery, which will also be the KIW venue. The programme is being conducted in association with Global Shapers Community, Kochi, an initiative of World Economic Forum.

For booking tickets and more details, visit: https://iwkerala.org/