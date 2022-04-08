Man gets compensation 8 years after TTE made him buy new tickets

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Chellanam native, who had filed and won a case against the Railways at the consumer forum, finally got the compensation amount after eight years. Even after the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled in his favour, KJ Antoji had to take the extreme step of going public with the issue for the Railways to keep its promise made before the forum.

“I received a check for Rs 59,730 from the Indian Railways the other day,” Antoji said. The incident happened in 2014. “I had planned a journey to Howrah with my family. So I booked tickets from the counter at the Ernakulam South railway station,” he said.

However, after boarding the train, Antoji and his family had to face a bitter experience. “The TTE asked me to produce a document proving my identity. I produced my driver’s licence. But he objected saying it can’t be accepted since it was a copy. Though I explained this was what I used during checks by the police and even the MVD, he refused to relent.”

The TTE then asked him to pay a fine of Rs 850 and get down at Aluva. “It was as if I had boarded the train without tickets. Refusing to get down at Aluva, he told the TTE that he was ready to pay for new tickets. “The TTE agreed and I shelled out around Rs 4,800 for the tickets. I ensured that I received the receipt for the tickets,” he said.

After returning from the journey, Antoji decided to approach the consumer forum. “After a long legal battle, in December last year, the Railways was directed to pay me the compensation by March 31,” he said. The decision was arrived at mutually in front of the forum. However, the Railways failed to keep the promise. “They had asked me not to make the case public. But when they failed to pay me the compensation amount, I decided to go public,” Antoji said.