Miracle of life and art

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When Bindu V C, a Kottayam native who settled in the capital city was struggling with stage 4 abdominal cancer, colours kept her spirit alive. She fought cancer while the world was already struggling with the second wave of the Covid pandemic — when everything around look bleak.

The artist embraced art as a means to overcome her illness. It was also a means to raise money for her cancer treatment. The 52-year-old self-taught artist considers her post-cancer days a second life. Her latest art series, titled LIFE, is currently on display at Sree Chitra Art Gallery in Thiruvananthapuram.

After many multiple Chemotherapy sessions, she lost her hair. She strokes her scalp now and then while welcoming visitors to the exhibition. The former course coordinator at IGNOU, Kottayam, scrolls through pictures on her mobile phone to find an old photograph from her pre-cancer days. “Losing my long hair upset me more than the pain my body endured. But art and paintings helped me forget the pain and despair. After getting diagnosed with cancer in July 2021, I had to put a pause on completing some paintings. My works, around 200 of them, from the pre-cancer days, are on display at the exhibition,” says Bindu.

Last year, abdominal pain and exhaustion made Bindu consult a doctor, who diagnosed her with cancer. The days she spent at Regional Cancer Centre in the capital city turned her life topsy turvy. She was bedridden on some days, and unconscious on others. Her love for art and self-motivation to paint helped her have a miracle escape from death.

Back in 2010, Bindu launched her art school, Handiq Gurukulam in Kaimanam. “I have been inclined to art all my life. I resigned from my job at IGNOU two years ago to concentrate more on it. For me, it was a therapeutic process. I still have financial liabilities from my cancer treatment to pay off. I want to spend half the revenue from this exhibition on that. The rest will be used to support other cancer patients who are also artists,” says Bindu.

Apart from exploring the conventional oil, fabric, glass and acrylic painting styles, Bindu has experimented with mixed mediums too. Broken glass artwork on a white horse acrylic painting, fabric art of a blue-eyed girl on an oil painting canvas, sand art with acrylic colours, glass painting with natural stones, beads with button work of a peacock — Bindu has thought her works through plenty. Of the 10 drawing styles she attempted, Thanjavur paintings were the most challenging. “As an artist, I want to stand out from others. Thanjavur style is attempted by a few women artists in our state. I have exhibited five of those, including paintings of dieties at Padmanabhaswamy and Thirupathi temples. These were very time-consuming, and not to mention costly. They require thin gold and silver foils which are embossed to form delicate designs,” says Bindu, who is working on a painting series on Shiva Kudumbam currently.