Over 4,000 stray dog-bite cases reported in Ernakulam in just three months!

Since the start of April, district has already reported 281 cases

Published: 08th April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman, who was riding pillion, and her son sustained injuries when a barking stray dog ran towards their motorcycle on the Palachuvadu-Vennala Road on Wednesday. The same day, at Aluva, a girl -- who was on her way to write the SSLC examination -- and her mother travelling on a scooter sustained injuries after a dog got hold of the girl’s uniform and pulled at it.

The mother lost control of the scooter, and both of them fell onto a car parked on the roadside. On Thursday, a Class XII student who was on her way to write the board examination was bitten by a stray dog near the Government Boys HSS in Paravoor.

According to the statistics published by the health department, as many as 4,278 dog-bite cases have been reported in Ernakulam district in the past three months, including the first week of April. Since the start of the month, the district has already reported 281 dog-bite cases. Stray dogs are ruling the roads, said Mohanan P, a resident of Vennala. “It has become very dangerous to travel on the roads, especially at night,” he said. Two-wheeler riders are the most at risk, he added. 

Vipin K, a motorist said, “When the dogs come barking suddenly, motorists lose balance and fall. Though the injuries sustained have been minor in most cases, there have been instances where the two-wheeler riders have suffered serious injuries.”

Kakkanad resident Abhijith M pointed out that the number of stray dogs on the roads is increasing. “The reason behind this increase in canine numbers is the dumping of food waste, especially those from the poultry and meat stalls, on the roadside. The dogs feeding on this waste find the vehicles threatening. It seems the animal birth control (ABC) programme is not working,” he said.

However, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the corporation has been diligent in implementing the ABC programme. “But given the increase in dog-bite cases, we will hold a review meeting in the coming days and will initiate action,” he said.

