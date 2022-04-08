Sreenivasan ‘recovering’, quips from ICU  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Sreenivasan, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Angamaly after a bypass surgery, is “recovering” and his progress is “satisfactory”, the hospital said on Thursday.

The 66-year-old actor was admitted to the hospital on March 30 “due to cardiac ailment for which he underwent bypass surgery and he is recovering in the Coronary Care Unit”, the hospital bulletin said.

Meanwhile, there were fake reports on social media that the actor’s health condition had deteriorated.

As ‘condolence’ messages started to pour in, Sreenivasan reacted in a lighter vein.

“Let all the messages come. It shows their love towards me. I’ll take all of them,” he told scriptwriter Manoj Ramsingh over phone from the hospital ICU, according to the latter’s Facebook post.