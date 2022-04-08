STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unified Holy Mass to start from Palm Sunday

KOCHI: Unified Holy Mass would be implemented in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese from Palm Sunday, said a circular issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Church and metropolitan archbishop of the archdiocese, on Thursday. 

The circular was issued after a special summit of the synod of the Church was held virtually over the past two days in the backdrop of a letter written by Pope Francis addressing the laity and clergy of the archdiocese. 

The circular under the letter head of the archdiocese is jointly signed by the Cardinal and Mar Antony Kariyil, the metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese. The circular states that the concessions given from holding the new format of mass, including the one given on Wednesday becomes invalid with the publication of the latest circular.

