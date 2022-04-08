STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman canes grandson, son-in-law lodges plaint

According to the complainant, the woman beat the child on March 9 around 4.45pm for keeping food waste in a plastic cover.

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 60-year-old woman has landed in trouble after she allegedly caned her eight-year-old grandson who had wrapped food waste in a plastic cover. Jayalakshmi, an Aluva resident, is now facing charges under the Juvenile Justice Act after the boy’s father approached the child welfare committee with a complaint against her in that regard, said a police officer.

Though the Aluva East police registered a case against her based on the complaint, the Ernakulam additional sessions court granted her anticipatory bail observing that the case does not warrant custodial interrogation. She had approached the court for relief fearing arrest after the police launched a probe. 

According to the complainant, the woman beat the child on March 9 around 4.45pm for keeping food waste in a plastic cover. The boy and his elder sister were under the care of Jayalakshmi, their maternal grandmother, as their parents are living separated, the police officer said.

Granting bail, the court said: “The case has been initiated at the instance of the father of the victim. At any rate, there are no serious injuries or disablement suffered by the victim due to the alleged physical assault.”

