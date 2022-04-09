Autistic kids to get stable, free treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Children suffering from autism-related issues no longer have to postpone their treatment due to insufficient funds, promises Petals Globe Foundation. Continuous free treatment, including speech therapy and physiotherapy, will be offered to the affected children who will be screened at the centre in Panampilly Nagar. Though the campaign was planned for two days, the organisation extended it till Friday (April 8) due to increasing demand from parents of autistic kids.

The children will be screened by several experts from the fields of occupational therapy, speech therapy, paediatric physiotherapy and child psychology, said the chief coordinator of the foundation, Sanu Sathyan. Economically backward families can show their ration cards or other documents proving annual income to be eligible for the free treatment, he added.

The campaign, titled ‘Let’s Think Blue’, aims to create and enhance awareness regarding autism signs and symptoms. It encourages wearing blue to support the cause. “Over the past decade, a lot of work has been done to increase access to education for all, especially to kids who belong to the autism spectrum. However, during the pandemic, many students with autism were disproportionately affected by the disruption their routines faced. Services and support systems that they relied on also toppled down. The participants in the campaign would get a clear idea of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and symptoms of autism,” said Sanu.

Children struggling with conditions like cerebral palsy, speech delay, lack of attention and concentration, eye contact or social interaction, and behavioural problems can also seek help at the campaign, said officials of Petals Globe Foundation. Parents can contact 920 70 70 711 to confirm their slots.

Think Blue

