Ernakulam medical college to get new food court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to improve infrastructure facilities at the hospital for patients and bystanders, the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, will set up a new food court. In addition to the existing canteen, the food court will be equipped to provide tasty fare quickly and at affordable rates.

Seating for up to 100 people is being planned. Apart from patients and bystanders, the staff at the Medical College will also stand to greatly benefit from this initiative.

“The funds for the food court has been allotted from the asset-development fund of Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Around `20 lakh has been allotted setting up the food court,” said Dr Ganesh Mohan, superintendent of the Ernakulam medical college hospital.