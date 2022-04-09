Feel good express

Likhitha Prasanna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the best things about music is it can cater to any mood. When you are sad, you listen to sombre tunes and it helps you embrace a pain you can’t explain. When you are at your happiest, you look for tunes that make you dance. Be it love, rage, guilt, nostalgia, music is how most of us express ourselves — an articulation beyond what is possible with words.

“We missed the storytelling too. As singer-songwriters, our music is our story. It becomes powerful when we share it with a group of listeners,” says Mahesh Raghunandan, a Bengaluru-based musician who will be in Kochi with The Feels Express, a singer-songwriter collective, this weekend. The city event will be the second leg of its The Feels Express tour, a collaborative multi-city tour involving independent artists, managers, labels and brands across 10 cities. He will be accompanied by Hyderabad’s Sidharth Bendi and Chennai’s Alvin Presley.

The trio’s idea to come together got the thrust it needed from Srikanth Natarajan, aka Chennai Scene. Kochi’s Manaf Abdul, familiar to Kochhiites through the HEART experience and Heartland which reinvents art, poetry and music as intimate experiences joined them as an event coordinator, completing the ensemble. The Feels Express is also being supported by the International record label Red Circle 7 Records.

Each member of the trio is a skilled storyteller. Mahesh recently released Realize with Red Circle 7, a prelude to his upcoming EP Change, where he sings ‘I wasn’t kind and you were blind’, a verse dampened by heartbreak. “The pandemic brought about plenty of changes to life — people to priorities. It will be nice to perform a few songs from Change, which is very close to the experiences I have had lately,” he says.

Alvin released the single Falling Star, a Tamil-English track from his debut EP Fall Today, last year. He is gifted with the ability to read various emotions too. ‘Can you fall inside of me, cus I am flying high’, he sings, talking about the lows and highs that come with love. His new EP, Pain Geography is currently in the pipeline and is likely to be released in July. “I have been writing songs for over a decade now. There is plenty of unreleased material that will be performed during this tour,” says Alvin.

Like him, this will be Sidharth’s first time in Kerala too. Sidharth released his first EP when he was 18, called One In A Million. Two years ago, he released Lost, an electronically-heavy track that addresses a spectrum of emotions. His recent single, Newness, is a peppier mood-lifter. The Hyderabad-based artist is also working on his new EP.

“The strangest part is that we haven’t met yet. I am really excited to meet and jam with Mahesh and Alvin. Apart from our separate sets, we will also be working on music that we can perform together on stage,” he says. In April and May, the trio will be covering Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Goa, Chennai, Puducherry, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The tour will begin on Saturday, in Wayanad. Though they came together quite serendipitously, the three artists might extend their camaraderie and collaboration even after the tour, the quip. Regardless, Kochi can hope to feel a melange of alluring emotions with this unprecedented collaboration this weekend!

At NOSH HAUS, Companypadi, Aluva

On April 10

Tickets at Rs 399 from www.instamojo.com

Contact: 9846500666

Alvin Presley, Mahesh Raghunandan and Sidharth Bendi, a trio of independent musicians hailing from three corners of South India, will converge in Kochi this weekend to offer an intimate musical experience