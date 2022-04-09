Fuel price rise: Kerala hoteliers feel the heat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rapid increase in fuel prices and the cost of essential commodities have toppled the budgets of homes and commercial establishments, especially hotels and restaurants. While the increasing fuel price is making logistics more expensive, the high rate of vegetables, meat, fish and other items are making daily kitchen operations hard.

For example, the price of beans soared from Rs 70 to Rs 80 in just one week. The cooking expenses are also skyrocketing due to the increased price of cooking gas. With the pandemic-related restrictions eased, many restaurants are also spending on maintenance and repair of their dine-in spaces.

This imbalance between expenditure and revenue has thrown many businesses off track. The only way out for most of them is to increase the price of the food they offer. But they cannot do that either. In the recent discussions with the minister for civil supplies and distinct collectors, the hotel and restaurant association agreed not to increase the prices of the food items steeply.

Earlier this week, Ernakulam Collector Jafar Malik had also ordered strict action against restaurants and hotels that increase food prices exorbitantly, keeping Vishu and Ramzan seasons in mind. Hotels increasing the prices of plated food suddenly would also drive the customers away, a reaction they cannot risk now, after two years of dull business beacause of the Covid pandemic.

“Earlier this month, we made a slight revision to the prices on the menu. So we have no plans to increase the prices again, regardless of the price hike. Customers are slowly returning to dine-in places. A sudden price hike would scare them,” said one of the employees at Calicut Notebook, a restaurant in Kaloor.

Mounting trouble

“The price hike has dealt us a big blow. Now, to get just one menu card printed, we have to shell out Rs 2,000. Imagine printing a new stack for your hotel. Experimenting on the menu is also impossible because we cannot afford it right now,” says Johnson Philip, general manager, MRA hotel, Edappally. According to Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association state general secretary Jayapal G, the hotel industry is stuck between wanting to attract more customers and having to put up with the price hike. They are also healing from the crisis brought on by the pandemic. “Many hotels have had to employ more staff after dine-in was opened. We are hoping that the prices of the vegetables will come down in the coming days when there is enough summer rains in Tamil Nadu,” he added.