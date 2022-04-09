German envoy inspects Kochi Water Metro work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, on Friday visited the Water Metro terminals in Kochi and inspected the work carried out for the Rs 747-crore project. The Water Metro is executed with the financial support of the German Development Bank -- KfW.

Lindner travelled on a hybrid electric boat -- manufactured by the Cochin Shipyard for the project -- on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route. He also inspected both terminals.The German Ambassador reached the jetty at Vyttila by 10am. He was accorded a warm reception by a Kochi Metro team led by managing director Loknath Behera.

After his inspection, Lindner said that once it is connected to other modes of transport including the metro rail, the Water Metro will bring out a drastic change in the transport network. “With the single-ticketing system, where a commuter can travel on various modes of transport with a single ticket, the Water Metro will become one of the most special transport services in India. The journey on the most advanced boat was a refreshing experience for me. I hope Kochiites will also feel that novel experience,” he said.