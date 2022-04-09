Mystical strokes

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The many designs and patterns that adorn the frontispiece of the Islamic religious text Quran and other manuscripts have rich artistic elements. These intricate patterns, floral designs and ornate motifs get adapted and developed according to the artist’s sensibilities in Islamic illumination art. Shadiya Mohammed, 24, is weaving her magic in this.

Art has always been a part of Shadiya’s life. After she completed her graduation in visual communication, she wanted to pursue traditional art, especially Islamic illumination art. “I was always keen about geometric art and was learning it online. It was a great stress buster. It was then that I learned about illumination art, which is all about geometry, patterns and balance,” recalls Shadiya, a native of Kakkanad, Kochi.

She did post-graduation in traditional arts in London, where she learned about illumination art. Although the style is just getting popular in the state, the grandeur and richness of the Islamic illumination art have intrigued many artists. It involves adapting the motifs, patterns and designs that are traditionally used to decorate the pages of the Quran and other manuscripts.

“For instance, the floral patterns used as decorative elements in the manuscripts of different centuries vary greatly,” says Shadiya. Illumination art begins by preparing paint and paper. The pigments are made with ground semi-precious stones or plants — Lapis Lazuli stone for blue, Malachite for Turkish Green, Cinnabar for Red and gold for golden shades.

“Creating the pigments is a long process. Preparing the paper too. You apply cornflour paste on the paper first because natural pigments don’t stick to virgin paper,” says Shadiya. There are many rules to follow while adapting and composing the patterns. The main challenge is sourcing the pigments,” says Shadiya.

Since the art is developed by adapting the designs from the manuscripts, Shadiya depends on the many international museums that share the pages of manuscripts online to access the patterns. “I want to learn more about the art. I hope to travel to Turkey for this,” says Shadiya.

page : @shadiyamhd