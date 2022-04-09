STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Reinstate suspended KSEB executive engineer, action unwarranted: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the continued suspension of Jasmin Banu A from the post of executive engineer, electrical division, KSEB Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, was unwarranted. 

Published: 09th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the continued suspension of Jasmin Banu A from the post of executive engineer, electrical division, KSEB Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, was unwarranted. 
The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jasmin Banu through advocate P C Sasidharan seeking to reinstate her in service. Jasmine was suspended from service for unauthorised absence.

The petitioner had proceeded to Guwahati on March 22 and claims to have informed her superiors before proceeding on leave. The petitioner also handed over her charge to an assistant executive engineer. 
However, the suspension order stated that she had proceeded on leave without prior sanction and without handing overcharge in the manner prescribed.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Certificate of Transfer of Charges had been entrusted with the assistant executive engineer to whom the charge was handed over and it was the duty of that officer to have forwarded the CTC to the superior authority. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court KSEB
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp