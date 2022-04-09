Reinstate suspended KSEB executive engineer, action unwarranted: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday held that the continued suspension of Jasmin Banu A from the post of executive engineer, electrical division, KSEB Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, was unwarranted.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Jasmin Banu through advocate P C Sasidharan seeking to reinstate her in service. Jasmine was suspended from service for unauthorised absence.

The petitioner had proceeded to Guwahati on March 22 and claims to have informed her superiors before proceeding on leave. The petitioner also handed over her charge to an assistant executive engineer.

However, the suspension order stated that she had proceeded on leave without prior sanction and without handing overcharge in the manner prescribed.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Certificate of Transfer of Charges had been entrusted with the assistant executive engineer to whom the charge was handed over and it was the duty of that officer to have forwarded the CTC to the superior authority.