Section of priests rejects call for uniform mass from Palm Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Peace continued to elude on the uniform mode of Holy Mass with a section of priests on Friday deciding to reject the cardinal’s circular issued on Thursday asking them to implement the mass from Palm Sunday.

The section of priests belonging to Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese in a meeting held at Ernakulam Bishops’ House also decided not to read the cardinal’s circular and to continue with the present mode of Holy Mass at the churches under the archdiocese during Palm Sunday (April 10) and Easter (April 17).

The priests’ meeting was held in the presence of Metropolitan Vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Antony Kariyil.

Fr Mathew Kilukkan, public relations officer (PRO) of the archdiocese, in a circular, said Mar Kariyil in the meeting revealed he was forced to sign the circular that was prepared by the curia of Mount St Thomas. The direction from Mount St Thomas was not to discuss with his curia members about the circular and to send his digital signature, seal and letterhead, said Fr Kilukkan.

The meeting also observed that as per canon law, the circular issued by the cardinal was invalid. “As metropolitan vicar, Archbishop Antony Kariyil is in charge of the administrative affairs of the archdiocese. Therefore, the circular undersigned by Cardinal George Alencherry cannot be accepted,” said Fr Kilukkan.

Meanwhile, priests of the archdiocese said they have decided to not read the cardinal’s circular.

‘Circular is mandatory’

Cardinal George Alencherry issued a statement on Friday night clarifying that the circular issued on Thursday was as per the Church laws and was mandatory. He said the Dicastery of Oriental Churches had specified the same in a letter issued on April 1. “The Major Archbishop will undoubtedly want to send out a circular in the light of the Papal letter of March 25, 2022, which should be considered the final decision in the matter,” the statement said.