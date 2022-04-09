STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sour’ing lemon price hits Kerala customers

With the mercury rising and reserve stock falling short, the price of lemon has hit an all-time high — almost double of what it was two weeks ago — say wholesale merchants.

Published: 09th April 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the mercury rising and reserve stock falling short, the price of lemon has hit an all-time high — almost double of what it was two weeks ago — say wholesale merchants. While the price of one kilogram of lemon was below Rs 100 in Kochi last week, it went up to Rs 180 this week, according to restaurants. The prices are even higher in Kottayam, where they cost between Rs 190 and Rs 210 per kg.

Small-scale restaurants and cool bars are hit the most as they can’t increase the price of their beverages proportional to the hike in the price of commodities. Lemonades, mojitos and most other summer drinks have lemon as a major ingredient.

Siju James, a wholesale vegetable merchant based in Changanassery, said that the absence of the reserve stock and the summer heat has caused a steep rise in the price of lemon. It won’t come down any time soon either, at least till summer is gone, he says.

“We buy for Rs 8,000 from the farmers in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 160 for Rs 50 kg). But, they amount to only 45 kilograms when we weigh it outside the sack. So in effect, when we sell it in the market, the rate goes up to Rs 190 or Rs 210. The main source of lemon is Puliyankudi in Tamil Nadu. Due to water shortage, Andhra Pradesh has stopped sending lemons. This has doubled the prices,” said Siju. 

However, the price of other fruits like oranges or watermelon is not seeing such a hike. “Due to the summer rain, there is a slight change in the overall weather in Tamil Nadu. Our regular farmers have confirmed that the price will come down in a day or two,” said Ashraf K, a wholesale vegetable merchant in Kochi.

Price of lemon per kg (retail)

Kottayam    Kochi
Two weeks ago     Rs 100-110   Rs 80-90
This week    Rs 190-210  Rs 160-180

