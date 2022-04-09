Waste mismanagement dogs Marine Drive walkway

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Under the project taken up by Cochin Smart Mission Limited, the 2.4km Marine Drive Walkway regained its lost glory last year with relaying of tiles, new seats, open gym, landscaping and even LED streetlights. It is still too soon to heave a sigh of relief thinking gone are the days of a dilapidated Marine Drive, as the renovated walkway and the amenities are still in a state of neglect.

The refurbished walkway, the most sought-after destination of Kochiites, still faces the mismanagement of waste, thanks to the apathy on the part of the authorities concerned and the public. Though new waste bins have been installed, these are not sufficient considering the amount of waste littered by the hundreds who throng the walkway daily. The plastic and food waste thrown mindlessly to the water create stench which deters tourists who want to take a stroll. Waste also poses a threat to the mangroves as it gets accumulated around the roots.

“A year ago, a protector of mangroves, Murugeshan, and his team consisting of fishermen took the initiative of clearing the waste accumulated around the roots of mangrove plants as none of the authorities bothered. They collected 40 sacks of waste. Back then, the lack of waste bins forced people to litter the place. Now, despite having bins, the situation remains the same, which this means people don’t seem to have any civic sense,” says Ranjit Thampy, a social activist.

Garbage piled up under the Rainbow Bridge at Marine Drive

The practice of discarding waste by the passengers who board tourist boats also continues. “The boat operators should lay down strict norms against dumping of waste into the waterbody,” he adds.Though CSML has handed over the site to GCDA, the walkway’s maintenance and cleaning are still done by CSML. According to a source, the contractors and workers appointed by CSML are now being forced to take up extra work — activities that are not part of their agreement.

“The contractor is only assigned to do the maintenance of the garden and street lights and cleaning. But now, they are also clearing the litter thrown by those who take the space on rent after getting permission from GCDA to host events or film shooting, at a time when they are being paid poorly,” says a source.

While the authority gets paid for the space taken on rent, the workers are bearing extra maintenance workload. As per the agreement with the CSML, the waste has to be segregated at four spots on the walkway and it should be collected by the corporation.

“Since the body fails to do so, it is the workers who take the entire load and dispose it of at the nearby ground. The corporation fails to take the waste from the ground for days. The workers are doing it as they don’t want the renovated walkway to lose its sheen, but now they are tired of repeating the cycle,” adds the source.

The source also claims that the contractor has sent a letter to GCDA and CSML addressing their plight. But CSML officials say they have not received any such letter.

Sewage from complexes

The GCDA has plans to discuss with the State Pollution Control Board to connect the sewage pipes from the nearby apartment complexes with the authority-owned treatment plant to prevent the dumping of waste directly into the lake.