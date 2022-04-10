Arms and drugs seizure: Enforcement Directorate in Kochi attaches assets worth Rs 3.59 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate in Kochi has attached assets worth Rs 3.59 crore belonging to four accused persons in a case pertaining to the seizure of drugs and arms from a Sri Lankan fishing boat, 'Ravihansi', under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Six landed properties, 12 vehicles, cash and bank deposits belonging to Suresh Raj A, Satkunam aka Sabeshan, Ramesh A and Soundararajan aka Sounder worth Rs 3,59,35,455 have been attached.

The Coast Guard intercepted the boat near Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, on March 18, 2021, and seized a huge quantity of contraband articles, 300.323 kg of heroin along with five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency in Kochi launched an investigation.

The probe revealed that the drugs and arms smuggled in the Lankan boat were meant for Suresh, Satkunam and their associates, and the sales proceeds of the drugs would be used for purchasing the next consignment of drugs and also the revival of LTTE.