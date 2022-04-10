STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Arms and drugs seizure: Enforcement Directorate in Kochi attaches assets worth Rs 3.59 crore

The Coast Guard intercepted the boat near Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, on March 18, 2021, and seized a huge quantity of contraband articles along with heroin, AK-47 rifles and ammunition.

Published: 10th April 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate in Kochi has attached assets worth Rs 3.59 crore belonging to four accused persons in a case pertaining to the seizure of drugs and arms from a Sri Lankan fishing boat, 'Ravihansi', under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said.

Six landed properties, 12 vehicles, cash and bank deposits belonging to Suresh Raj A, Satkunam aka Sabeshan, Ramesh A and Soundararajan aka Sounder worth Rs 3,59,35,455 have been attached.

The Coast Guard intercepted the boat near Minicoy Island, Lakshadweep, on March 18, 2021, and seized a huge quantity of contraband articles, 300.323 kg of heroin along with five AK-47 rifles and 1,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Subsequently, the National Investigation Agency in Kochi launched an investigation.   

The probe revealed that the drugs and arms smuggled in the Lankan boat were meant for Suresh, Satkunam and their associates, and the sales proceeds of the drugs would be used for purchasing the next consignment of drugs and also the revival of LTTE. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Ravihansi Sri Lankan fishing boat
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp