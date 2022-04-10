STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work on Petrochemical Park in Kochi to be inaugurated on Monday

An effluent treatment plant, pharma and healthcare zones will be developed spending Rs 30 crore in the second phase.

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (Photo| P Rajeev, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the works to develop basic infrastructure facilities at KINFRA Petrochemical Park at Ambalamedu on Monday. Kunnathunad MLA PV Sreenijin will preside over the function which will start at 9 am. 

The Petrochemical Park is being developed in 481 acres of land purchased by the state government from FACT at Ambalamugal. The state government has allotted 170 acres of land to BPCL for the proposed Polyol project of the Kochi Refinery.

KINFRA is developing the park where industries manufacturing downstream products from propylene derivatives will come up.

The government expects that industrial units manufacturing paint, adhesive medicine and napkins will come up in the park. BPCL Kochi Refinery will be providing byproducts from its Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Complex.  

The master plan and detailed project report for the Petrochemical Park were prepared by Voyants Solutions Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 202.72 crore. The project cost, including infrastructure development, is estimated at Rs 1,200 crore. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had given approval for the project.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had laid the foundation stone for the project on February 9, 2021, and 230 acres of land was allocated to 35 investors. The project is expected to bring an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and create 11,000 jobs.

In the first phase, infrastructure facilities will be developed. The contract for the Rs 148 crore project has been awarded to Mary Matha Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. An effluent treatment plant, pharma and healthcare zones will be developed spending Rs 30 crore in the second phase.

