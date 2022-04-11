STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perumbavoor Traffic police station SI dies in road accident

A 52-year-old sub-inspector died in a road accident on Sunday. The deceased is Raju Jacob, a sub-inspector attached with the Perumbavoor Traffic police station. 

Raju Jacob

By Express News Service

“Raju was going to Malayattoor for reporting to duty when his bike skidded off the road and fell into a nearby canal. As the area was secluded, he lay on the road unnoticed. Later, a few workers took Raju to a hospital. However, he could not be saved,” said a police officer. 

Raju of Moothedam Veettil, Kuruppampady, is survived by wife Bini, son Aji and daughter Alna.

