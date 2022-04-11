Perumbavoor Traffic police station SI dies in road accident
A 52-year-old sub-inspector died in a road accident on Sunday. The deceased is Raju Jacob, a sub-inspector attached with the Perumbavoor Traffic police station.
“Raju was going to Malayattoor for reporting to duty when his bike skidded off the road and fell into a nearby canal. As the area was secluded, he lay on the road unnoticed. Later, a few workers took Raju to a hospital. However, he could not be saved,” said a police officer.
Raju of Moothedam Veettil, Kuruppampady, is survived by wife Bini, son Aji and daughter Alna.