Man found dead on panchayat office premises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 28-year-old was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the Kumbalam panchayat office premises on Monday. As the face of the youth has certain injuries, the police suspect it to be a case of murder and have launched a detailed probe. The deceased was identified as Renjith Unni, of N M Junction, Kumbalam.

The incident came to light when a few morning walkers noticed the body lying close to a tarpaulin sheet used to cover building materials for the new multi-storeyed panchayat office coming up adjacent to the existing one, said a police officer with the Panangad police station, which has registered a case in connection with the incident. The police are also weighing the possibility of the youth having fallen from the building.

Kumbalam panchayat president K S Radhakrishnan said he had received a call, around 7.15am, from the local people after the body was spotted. “We alerted the police immediately. Renjith used to be a resident of Kumbalam but he had left the place along with his family around eight years back,” he said.

According to the police, Renjith had settled in Kozhikode after his marriage. “We have received information that Renjith was in Kumbalam for the last few days and he was staying at the house of one of his relatives there. His mother’s ancestral house is in Kumbalam, where his grandmother is living.

People have seen him in the company of a few local residents. His mobile phone has been recovered from the spot and it shows that he made his last call around 11.30pm on Sunday, to his wife in Kozhikode. The injury on the right side of his forehead is grave. The exact cause of death can be ascertained after the postmortem,” the officer said.

There are rumours that Renjith and a few of his friends were drinking together on Sunday. “We are verifying certain CCTV visuals. In one of the visuals, a person is seen walking on the road in the direction of the panchayat office,” said an officer.