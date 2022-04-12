RCC to help Chilavannoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chilavannoor Residents Association has become part of the Rotary Community Corps (RCC). Now, the residents in Chilavannoor can gain help through the community projects and services of RCC, implemented by the Rotary Cochin Technopolis, a division under the Ernakulam Rotary Club.

Aside from the eight-bedded dialysis centre at Vypin, and free of cost surgery for those who suffer from congenital heart disease, the Rotary Cochin Technopolis aims to uplift the economically backward colonies in the Ernakulam region through its community services.

“If the members need help regarding any developmental issues, they can approach us directly. We will host new projects in other areas too with the support of RCC members,” says Liyakath Ali, president-elect of the club.