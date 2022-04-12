Three of family die by suicide in Kochi's Vennala, kids refuse to take part

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three members of a family allegedly committed suicide at Vennala in Kochi early on Monday, leaving two minor children orphaned, the police said.

Prasanth and Rajitha

Girija, 62, her daughter Rajitha, 38, and Rajitha’s husband Prasanth, 43, died. The incident came to light when the children of Prasanth-Rajitha couple -- a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son -- alerted the neighbours of the incident, they said.

The police have recovered a suicide note which stated that debt of over Rs 1 crore forced them to take the extreme step. According to the police, Rajitha died by consuming poison and was found on the first floor of the house while Girija and Prasanth died by hanging on the ground floor.

“The incident came to light when the two children of the couple informed their neighbours about the incident. The suicide note recovered from the house shows that it is a clear case of suicide. But we need to probe other theories. We will also investigate their financial issues,” said a police officer with Palarivattom station.

Children refused to join elders in suicide pact​

The terrified looks in the eyes of the two children of the Prasanth-Rajitha couple, who died by suicide in Vennala on Monday, tell a sad tale of how debt destroyed a family. In fact, the children resisted the request by their parents to join the suicide pact.

According to police, the children -- aged 12 and seven -- said their parents wanted them to die alongside them.“The parents, along with their grandmother, died in front of the children. The terrified children refused to do so,” a police officer said.

It was around 4.45am that the family decided to take the extreme step, due to financial issues. “Though the elder child tried to stop them, she failed to dissuade them. She was the one who later informed their neighbour about the incident, around 5am,” the officer said. The police also recovered a suicide note written by Prasanth. It was also signed by his wife and mother-in-law.

“The family visited the Guruvayoor temple a day before the incident. If the suicide note is to be believed, they took the extreme step because of financial issues, and there appears no other reason,” the officer added. Meanwhile, the neighbours were shocked to hear of the sudden demise of the three. “The family always tried to keep a good relationship with the neighbours. They never had an argument with any one of us. We didn’t have any idea about their financial issues,” said a neighbour.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).