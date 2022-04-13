Light pollution in Kerala causing damage to birds, environment

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Light pollution due to artificial illumination is becoming an emerging menace in the state causing threat to the environment, animals, birds and wildlife. However, the pollution control board (PCB) and local bodies are clueless on how to curb such pollution due to lack of proper legislation or guidelines.

According to officials of the state PCB, they don’t have any legislation in this regard to bring in any regulation on artificial illumination, which is becoming more rampant across the state.

Illumination, flood lights and party lights are used at every inaugural ceremony and religious celebration in the state. Besides, inappropriate and misdirected illuminated hoardings and artificial lights are also distracting motorists.

As per studies, artificial lighting is increasing globally by at least 2% per year and it is known to adversely affect many bird species. According to experts, light pollution is a significant threat to migratory birds. This year, the theme of the World Migratory Bird Day campaign focuses on light pollution.

Senior education officer of World Wildlife Fund (WWF) A K Sivakumar said the state government should bring in some regulations on artificial illumination to protect the natural ecosystem. “Light pollution causes disorientation for migratory birds when they fly at night and interferes with their ability to undertake long-distance migration, which is integral to its night cycle. It’s a very serious issue which our society is unaware of. Migration of birds has been adversely hit and many migratory bird species have disappeared because of this,” he said.

According to studies, disorientation because of the lights leads to collisions with buildings and perturb the birds’ internal clocks.

He said lit-up beaches are also posing a threat to many marine species. “Marine turtles hatch eggs on the shore and the hatchlings are unable to find the ocean because of high-mast lights and other illumination. Recently, many turfs have come up in the state with huge flood lights and currently there is no absolute regulation on the timings and these flood lights are adversely affecting the lives of birds and nocturnal animals. We should learn to live with minimum lighting so that all these living things can coexist with us,” said Sivakumar.

According to environmental experts, it’s high time our society came to terms with this reality and brought in changes and avoided artificial illumination to maintain an ecosystem which can accommodate all living things.

Environmental educator Veena Maruthoor said animals, birds and even plants are stressed out because of artificial illumination. “Like human beings, birds and animals also have a sleep cycle and studies recommend total darkness for a good night for human beings. Likewise, animals also require their natural ecosystem which is undisturbed by artificial illuminations. This is an internationally accepted reality and zoos in foreign countries turn off lights after dusk so as not to disturb them. It’s high time we made interventions and build awareness among the public. We should learn to live in harmony with our natural environment without disturbing the ecosystem of other species,” said Veena.

Distraction for motorists

Artificial illumination is not only causing environmental pollution but also a common reason for road accidents and threat to road safety. As part of the preparation of the draft state policy on outdoor advertising, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has come up with strong recommendations against unscientific street lighting and illuminated hoardings.

According to road safety experts, illuminated advertisements obscure or diminish the effectiveness of traffic signal systems. Unscientifically planned street lights are also causing road safety issues. Principal scientist of NATPAC S Shaheem told TNIE that the organisation doesn’t recommend street lights in rural areas. “We recommend reflection studs and other reflection stickers which themselves produce light for motorists on highways and roads. Street lights should be given at crucial points where pedestrian movement is more. Busy junctions need proper lighting. Street lights and high-mast lights are installed without studying the requirement,” said Shaheem.

He said illuminated advertisements would cause glare and impair the vision of the drivers or pedestrians and lead to road accidents. “The Indian Road Congress will soon come up with a code to regulate street lights and other artificial illuminations,” he added.

Tackling light pollution