Maharaja’s College cancels exams held under flashlights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Maharaja’s College on Tuesday cancelled all examinations held on Monday after undergraduate and postgraduate students were forced to write test papers with the help of mobile phone flashlights following a power outage. As the incident kicked up a controversy, the college governing body council meeting decided to cancel the examinations. The new examination date will be announced later.

Following the outage due to the heavy rain on Monday, most of the examination halls plunged into darkness. When the worried students got agitated, the invigilators allowed them to write the examinations with the help of mobile phone flashlights, flouting the rule that bars mobile phones inside exam halls.

Being an autonomous college, the authorities could have cancelled the exams and announced retests as the students were forced to write the exams holding mobile flashlights in one hand for two hours. The utility of the power generator, bought at a cost of Rs 77 lakh by the college, has also been questioned by the students.

College Principal V Anil said an explanation had been sought from the examination superintendent, who submitted his report. “The explanation provided by the superintendent will be analysed at the examination standing committee meeting on Wednesday. Measures like disciplinary action against the invigilators will be decided at a meeting which will be called on a later date,” he said.

According to the M S Murali, college governing body council member, the decision to cancel the examinations was taken to dispel the cloud of mistrust that had engulfed the college following the incident. “Preliminary reports say that no malpractice has happened,” he added. “The deputy director of collegiate education and the vice-chancellor have sought an explanation,” he added.

However, a lecturer said, “The result will be invigilators being made the scapegoats.” According to the lecturer, who wished to remain anonymous, this situation happened when the RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) fund to the tune of Rs 54 lakh was used to draw a high-tension line for the college. “It was hyped that the HT line will forever solve the power outage problems in the college. But it didn’t and that too during the examinations. Instead of setting up standby measures like generators, the authorities acted lackadaisically,” alleged another lecturer.

“Can you imagine a situation when the invigilators have to call the KSEB themselves to get the power outage rectified?” asked the lecturer. “When the teachers contacted the examination superintendent, he told them to allow mobile phones,” said the lecturer.

An assistant professor said, “Ours is an autonomous college that sets its examination timetable and question papers. The authorities could have cancelled the examinations instead of allowing mobile phones inside the halls. We have become a laughing stock in the academic community.” Examination in charge P P Ramesh, however, said the mobile phone flashlights were used only for a short period.