Man who hired 7-member gang to rob tobacco load arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A person who hired goons for a highway robbery at Companypadi in Aluva was arrested on Tuesday. Mujeeb, 44, of Palakkad who is now residing at Eloor, a wholesale dealer of chewing tobacco in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts, hired the gang to rob a chewing tobacco load and the vehicle, said the police. He was arrested from his hideout at Kalamassery.

The police recovered five sacks of chewing tobacco from his residence and vehicle. His car was also taken into custody. Around 2am on March 31, a seven-member gang at gunpoint stopped a car that Ponnani resident Sajeer was driving when it reached Companypadi.

The gang attacked Sajeer and asked him to leave the car at Kalamassery. The gang snatched his mobile phone and fled with the car. The car had 15 sacks of chewing tobacco which were smuggled from Bengaluru. Sajeer brought the contraband to sell it in Aluva.

Mujeeb went into hiding after the incident. A special team under Rural SP K Karthick caught Mujeeb. “The probe has been extended for the other accused in the case,” said the SP. The police on Sunday arrested Ansab, alias Malu, 27, a Kayamkulam native who is one of the main suspects in the case. Earlier, another suspect, Arun Ajith, 26, was also arrested.