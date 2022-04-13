Reconstructed Kannankulangara-Pavamkulangara road turns nightmare

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-anticipated facelift of the Kannankulangara-Pavamkulangara road in Tripunithura has given residents and commuters more troubles than solutions.

The reconstruction increased the height of the road leading to stagnation of rainwater on the premises of houses. Also, motorists are finding it hard to give way to other vehicles on the narrow road.Two-wheeler riders complain that it is difficult to slow down. In some cases, people have lost balance and fallen into the open drainage on the side.

The road was reconstructed just two months ago under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The busy road, often used by commuter when Vaikom road was conjusted, was in poor state for years. Tripunithura municipality had handed over the road to Rebuild Kerala for five years. Municipal chairperson Rema Santosh says, Rs 1.3 crore has been spent on the project.

“To level the road, the ground has to be concreted. As of now, only metal and gravel have been placed,” she said.

The residents are also unable to take their vehicles to the road. “For the time being, some have put in money to build slopes and alternative methods to get rid of the water and to take the vehicles on the road. Authorities should take immediate action to prevent more accidents,” says Rajini Chandran, Ammankovu ward councillor. The drainage on the side of the road has to be reconstructed and the top portion should be raised to align with the road level, said commuters. The drainage along the 2km-stretch is dilapidated and some areas do not even have one. The municipality has floated a tender for Rs 15 lakh to mend the drainage system.

“Since the ownership of the stretch belongs to Rebuild Kerala, any work requires it’s permission. The municipality will be making the necessary changes shortly,” says Rema.